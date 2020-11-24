Mozambique hails Vietnam’s ASEAN Chairmanship, UNSC non-permanent membership
Vietnamese Ambassador to Mozambique Le Huy Hoang presents a painting to Mozambique’s Foreign Minister Veronica Nataniel. (Photo: VNA)
Pretoria (VNA) – Vietnam has successfully performed its ASEAN Chairmanship 2020, and made effective contributions in its capacity as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC), with result-oriented initiatives relating to peace and security in Africa, Mozambique’s Foreign Minister Veronica Nataniel said on November 23.
Speaking at a reception for Vietnamese Ambassador to Mozambique Le Huy Hoang, Nataniel expressed her hope that Vietnam will continue to share its experience to help Mozambique make progress in regional and international integration.
The minister also spoke highly of Vietnam’s impressive achievements over the past time, and described the country as a model in pandemic prevention and control, and socio-economic development.
Mozambique always attaches importance to the relations with Vietnam, Nataniel said, suggesting the two countries tighten their friendship across spheres in the time to come, especially in the exchange of experts in agriculture, education, and health care.
She also called on Vietnam to encourage its businesses to invest in her country.
The two sides should join hands to prepare for the fourth meeting of the inter-governmental committee, and arrange the Vietnam visit by President Filipe Nyusi as soon as possible.
For his part, Hoang conveyed congratulations from Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh to Mozambique on the achievements the African country has recorded in its role as the Chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).
The two sides compared notes on measures to advance the bilateral traditional friendship, including the sharing of experience in external affairs at regional and international forums as Mozambique is preparing to run for a non-permanent seat at the UNSC for 2022-2023.
Hoang called on Mozambican competent agencies to continue creating optimal conditions for the Vietnamese community to work and live in the host country, thus contributing to local socio-economic development.
The ambassador told the press following the meeting that Mozambique is one of the African nations with which Vietnam has maintained close ties over the past decades.
According Hoang, the two countries have ample room to promote cooperation in such areas as telecommunications, trade and agriculture./.