Politics Cuban Ambassador receives “For peace and friendship among nations” insignia Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga, President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organizations (VUFO), presented the “For peace and friendship among nations” insignia to outgoing Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Lianys Torres Rivera in Hanoi on November 23.

Politics Vietnam, Angola agree to expand cooperation Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on November 23 held phone talks with Angola's Minister of External Relations Téte António to discuss cooperation between Vietnam and Angola, and their coordination at multilateral forums.

Politics Vietnam-Indian defence ties maintained despite COVID-19 General Luong Cuong, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of the General Political Department under the Vietnam People’s Army, hosted a reception Hanoi on November 23 for Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Pranay Verma.

Politics Infographic Top agenda of 27th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting With this year's theme of "Optimising Human Potential Towards a Resilient Future of Shared Prosperity" the 27th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting focuses on three main items: Adoption of the vision for APEC post-2020, improvement of trade and investment; inclusive economic development via technology-based and digital economy models.