Politics Aviation ground services to go green to meet compliance The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has said that it is collecting comments on a draft circular regulating environmental protection in civil aviation activities which stipulates that all businesses operating in this industry must have a plan to convert from fossil fuel-fired to electric vehicles.

Politics Phu Tho asked to become economic connectivity centre Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 3 asked the northern midland province of Phu Tho to work harder to become an economic connectivity centre between Vietnam and other ASEAN member countries as well as China’s southwestern region.

Politics Vietnam's National Day marked in Japan, Laos, South Africa The Vietnamese Embassy in Japan held a concert on September 2 to celebrate the 77th anniversary of National Day of Vietnam with the participation of government officials and representatives of parties of Japan and diplomatic missions in Tokyo.

Politics National Day celebrated in Canada, Australia The Vietnamese Consulate General in Vancouver city of Canada’s British Columbia province hosted a ceremony on September 2 to mark the 77th National Day of Vietnam.