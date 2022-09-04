Mozambique looks to stronger cooperation with Vietnam
Mozambican Minister of Education and Human Development Carmelita Rita Namashulua speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A Mozambican official has expressed the desire to continue promoting practical cooperation with Vietnam at a recent ceremony marking Vietnam’s National Day in Maputo.
In her speech, Mozambican Minister of Education and Human Development Carmelita Rita Namashulua said Mozambique’s government and people appreciated Vietnam’s practical collaboration and support in farming, health, education, and telecoms over the past years.
She called on Vietnamese firms to further invest in Mozambique’s projects on ore mining and agro-forestry development and boost bilateral trade.
Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Hoang Kim said Vietnam valued and wanted to enhance its traditional friendship and practical multifaceted cooperation with Mozambique, particularly in the exchange of experts, telecom investment, trade, agriculture, education and exploitation of natural resources.
The 77th National Day of Vietnam (September 2, 1945-2022) was also celebrated by the Vietnamese Embassy in Switzerland, with a cultural day and a seminar on sustainable economic development held within the framework of the Gwand 2022 Lucerne Sustainable Festival from September 1-3.
The cultural event featured Vietnamese culinary delights, and performances of kylin-lion dance and traditional Vietnamese martial arts. In addition, it treated visitors to a fashion show of ‘ao dai’ (Vietnam’s traditional long dress) and other traditional costumes by designer La Pham./.