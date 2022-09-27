The new rice festival formed part of the opening ceremony of the Muong Lo culture-tourism festival, exploring Mu Cang Chai terraced fields and special national sites.

In the custom of the Mong ethnic minority people in Mu Cang Chai, offerings for the new rice festival are mainly pork, chicken, fruit and wine.

The ritual aims to show respect to the ancestors and gods and pray for bumper crops.

It’s also an occasion for families to gather together, to strengthen familial bonds.

The new rice festival of the Mong people in Yen Bai was recognised as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2021./.

VNA