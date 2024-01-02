Business Hai Duong continues to create breakthroughs in attracting investment The northern province of Hai Duong this year will continue to attract large domestic and foreign investors who have sufficient financial and technological capacities and strong management skills, according to local authorities.

Business VinFast has first five dealers in US VinFast, Vietnam’s first electric vehicle maker, on January 2 announced the signing of agreements with its first five dealers in four states of the US, bringing opportunities for customers to experience VinFast electric vehicles.

Business EVNNPT keeps projects on schedule in 2024 The National Power Transmission Corporation (EVNNPT) will commence 34 electricity transmission projects and complete 63 others this year, its Chairman of the Member Council Nguyen Tuan Tung told a conference held in Hanoi on January 2.

Videos Da Nang Int’l Airport receives Skytrax’s 5-star rating Da Nang International Airport in the central city of Da Nang has become the first and the only terminal in Vietnam to be certified as a 5-star airport by international airport rating agency Skytrax.