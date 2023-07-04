At the inauguration ceremony of a multi-purpose hall of the Laos-Vietnam Friendship School in Laos’ central province of Savannakhet. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – A multi-purpose hall of the Laos-Vietnam Friendship School in Laos’ central province of Savannakhet was inaugurated on July 3.



Covering an area of 800sq.m, the facility was built at a cost of 200,000 USD using non-refundable aid from Vietnam's central city of Da Nang. It aims to help improve the quality of teaching and learning at the school.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Linhthong Sengtavanh, Deputy Governor of Savannakhet province, said that the multi-purpose hall is expected to contribute to the development of the province’s education sector.



It also reflects the attention of the Party, Government and people of Vietnam in general and Da Nang city in particular to enhancing cooperation between the two countries and two localities in the field of education, she noted./.