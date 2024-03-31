Muong ethnic community celebrate Khai Ha Festival
-
At the opening ceremony, festival-goers take part in a palanquin procession and rituals, worshipping the gods of the land and heads of the village. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
The community conducts ritualistic practices associated with going to the field. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
The day is marked by the bright, joyful expressions of attendees. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
The Khai Ha Festival, also known as the ploughing or forest opening festival, is linked with wet rice cultivation, which bears signs of civilisation among ancient Vietnamese. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
The largest traditional festival in Hoa Binh, the event is an indispensable cultural practice of the local Muong ethnic people and held every spring. In the photo: A panel of judges evaluates the traditional Muong feast prepared for the festival. (Photo: VNP/VNA)