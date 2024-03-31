Hotline: (024) 39411349
Muong ethnic community celebrate Khai Ha Festival

The traditional Khai Ha (going to the fields) Festival stands out as one of the most significant celebrations of the Muong people in the northern mountainous province of Hoa Binh, and takes place every new year in the early spring.
  • At the opening ceremony, festival-goers take part in a palanquin procession and rituals, worshipping the gods of the land and heads of the village. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • The community conducts ritualistic practices associated with going to the field. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • The day is marked by the bright, joyful expressions of attendees. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • The Khai Ha Festival, also known as the ploughing or forest opening festival, is linked with wet rice cultivation, which bears signs of civilisation among ancient Vietnamese. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • The largest traditional festival in Hoa Binh, the event is an indispensable cultural practice of the local Muong ethnic people and held every spring. In the photo: A panel of judges evaluates the traditional Muong feast prepared for the festival. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

