At the event. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) - A mural painting alluding to Vietnam-Cuba relations was inaugurated in Ho Chi Minh City on May 18 at a ceremony held by the Cuban Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Association, municipal Foreign Affairs Office and Union of Friendship Organisations.



The picture was painted on the wall of the Cuban Consulate General in HCM City by a group of students from the HCM City University of Fine Arts.



Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Orlando Nicolas Hernandez Guillen said that the work, the first of its kind in Vietnam, reflects the friendship relations between the two countries.



According to the Ambassador, such images as lotus flowers, bamboo and sugarcane trees, One Pillar Pagoda, Revolution Square, Ha Long Bay and Vinales valley, and others have proved that there are connections between the two nations in terms of cultural, historical, geographical relationship, adding that it has gone beyond politics.



Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCM City Vo Van Hoan said he expects that more cooperative activities will be held not only in the fields of culture and politics but also in health, economy and education, thereby helping local residents understand more about the island and friendship between Vietnam and Cuba, contributing to deepening the relations between the two countries./.