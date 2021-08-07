Singer Vu Thang Loi (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Singer Vu Thang Loi debuted its music video “Thương nhớ Sài Gòn” (Miss Saigon) to encourage frontline forces and local residents in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in Ho Chi Minh City.

The song was composed by Director of the Military Hospital 175 Maj. Gen Nguyen Hong Son based on a poem by Truong Hoa Binh.

Via the video, Loi conveyed his gratefulness to medical staff and frontline forces in the effort. He expressed hope to give more strength to Saigon, Hanoi and the whole country to overcome the difficult period.



Ho Chi Minh City is now the biggest coronavirus hotspot of the country with more than 110,000 cases. The city is now under strict social distancing order./.

