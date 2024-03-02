Disney 101: The Ultimate Showdown’ is expected to be an unforgettable event for hardcore fans who have followed Disney's 101-year journey.(Photos courtesy of ITS)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) — Fans of Disney creations will have a chance to see their favourite characters on stage at an exclusive musical performance to be presented in Hanoi next week.

Disney 101: The Ultimate Showdown, to be staged by the Impact Theatre Saigon (ITS), is expected to be an unforgettable event for hardcore fans who have followed Disney's 101-year journey. The performance is also a "101" class for those who want to understand why this name has such an attraction.

The vibrant musical performance is a dynamic combination of a live band and more than 20 professional musical artists from Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi and Singapore.

During the two-hour show, the audience will witness an intense theatrical combat between Team Disney Classic and Team Disney Channel – High School Musical confronts The Little Mermaid, Hannah Montana battles Mulan, The Lion King meets Phineas & Ferb.

Theatre-goers can sing, dance and laugh with their favourite Disney characters. They are also invited to cosplay to transform themselves into their favourite Disney characters for a chance to receive beautiful gifts from ITS.

In January, the ‘showdown’ had its successful debut in HCM City, attracting thousands of theatre-goers to enjoy.

Commenting on the performance, conductor Tran Nhat Minh, who is co-founder of the Saigon Pops Orchestra, said: "ITS has professional musical programmes that have been staged at a high level."

According to Meritorious Artist Thanh Loc, ITS is always smart in creativity and attracts fans with their talent.

Receiving such positive response from the audience in HCM City, the ITS has decided to bring the performance to even more audiences in Vietnam. All artists along with all the vibrant staging, choreography, costumes and visuals from the shows in HCM City will be brought to Hanoi.

About 1,600 fans in the capital city will have the chance to enjoy the Disney 101 during two concerts on March 8 and 9.

Since its establishment in May 2023, ITS, an educational and performance-oriented theatre platform for thespians in Vietnam, has implemented and collaborated on more than 23 projects in performance, education and community engagement. It has successfully introduced musicals to more than 10,000 theatre-goers in HCM City, Hanoi, Da Nang and other locations./.