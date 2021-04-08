Musical to be staged next weekend to mark Vietnam-Switzerland ties
“L’Histoire du soldat” (the Soldier’s Tale), a classic musical by French-Russian composer Igor Stravinsky and Swiss writer Charles Ferdinand Ramuz, will be staged in Hanoi next weekend to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-Switzerland diplomatic ties (1971-2021).
Directed by Marcelino Martin Valiente from France and conducted by Honna Tetsuji from Japan, the musical will be performed by musicians from the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra and actors from the ATH Drama and Arts Space in Hanoi’s L’Espace on April 16 – 17, a press conference in Hanoi heard.
According to Director Valiente, the musical was a complicated and challenging project for him as he could not join other artists in the production in Vietnam but his directing had to be done virtually due to impacts of COVID-19. The premiere in Vietnam has also been postponed from October last year because of the pandemic, he said in a virtual remark at the event.
Launched 1918, the theatre work was composed for seven musicians and three reciters. It tells a story about a soldiers who chances upon a devil on the way home from war. The devil offers to buy his violin and in return give him a future-telling book which can make him the richest man in the world. But as the story goes on, the soldier only finds himself the most miserable as he lost the violin, his most valuable asset.
The musical features a sophisticated combination of multiple arts, from classical music, jazz, DJ, theatre to visual arts, the director said./.