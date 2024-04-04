Over 20% of civilian casualties in Myanmar as a result of landmines and explosive ordnance are children (Photo: UNICEF)

Hanoi (VNA) – The number of civilian casualties in Myanmar as a result of landmines and explosive ordnance reached 1,052, tripled the incidents recorded in 2022, the United Nations children’s agency (UNICEF) said on April 4.



Landmines and explosive ordnance left over from the war have claimed the lives of 188 people and injured 864 others in the Southeast Asian nation last year, with children accounting for 20% of the victims, it said.

Statistics showed that nearly 35% of landmine-related casualties in 2023 registered in the northern Sagaing region of Myanmar./.