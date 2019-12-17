Myanmar President hosts welcome ceremony for Vietnamese PM
Myanmar President U Min Myint hosted a welcome ceremony for visiting Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his entourage in Nay Pyi Taw on December 17.
At the welcome ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Nay Pyi Taw (VNA) – Myanmar President U Min Myint hosted a welcome ceremony for visiting Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his entourage in Nay Pyi Taw on December 17.
Following the welcome ceremony, the two leaders sit for a meeting.
During his official visit to Myanmar from December 16-18, PM Phuc is also scheduled to hold talks with State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, and meet with leaders of the Myanmar parliament and localities.
An action programme for cooperation between Vietnam and Myanmar for 2019-2024 is expected to be signed on this occasion.
The visit aims to affirm the importance Vietnam attaches to the comprehensive cooperative partnership with Myanmar, and its readiness to cooperate with the country in diverse areas, thus further tightening the bilateral partnership.
Since Vietnam and Myanmar upgraded bilateral ties to a comprehensive cooperative partnership in 2017, they have seen strong developments of the bilateral relationship across spheres, bringing benefits to people of both sides.
Along with stronger political ties at all levels, trust between the two governments and peoples has been increasingly strengthened. The number of Vietnamese enterprises in Myanmar has doubled to over 200 from that in 2016./.