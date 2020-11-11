Myanmar President wins parliament seat in general elections
Myanmar's President U Win Myint. (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Myanmar's President U Win Myint has won a seat in the lower house of the next parliament in last weekend’s general elections, according to an announcement from the Union Election Commission (UEC) on November 11.
Representing the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD), U Win Myint contested in the Tamwe constituency of the Yangon region.
A total of 5,639 candidates, including 1,106 from the ruling party and 1,089 from the Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP), vied for 1,117 parliamentary seats in the elections held on November 8.
So far, 338 representatives have been elected to the parliament at three levels and the NLD secured 278 seats, including 100 in the House of Representatives, or the lower house, 30 in the House of Nationalities, or the upper house, and 148 in the regional or state parliaments so far, according to the UEC's announcement on election results.
Meanwhile, 25 candidates from the USDP, including its Chairman U Than Htay, won the parliamentary seats, along with 35 candidates from other parties.
It was the third general election in Myanmar during the last 60 years, with more than 37 million eligible voters.
In the previous general election held in November 2015, the NLD had a landslide victory, securing more than 77 percent of seats in the parliament. The party has led the country since 2016./.