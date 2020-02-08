Myanmar State Counsellor highlights importance of ties with Vietnam
Vietnamese Ambassador to Myanmar Ly Quoc Tuan (L) pays a courtesy visit to State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi in Nay Pyi Taw (Source: VNA)
Nay Pyi Taw (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Myanmar Ly Quoc Tuan on February 7 paid a courtesy visit to State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi in Nay Pyi Taw.
The diplomat conveyed greeting and regard from Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan to the Myanmar leader. He expressed his hope for support and assistance from the Myanmar side to complete his tasks, thus helping strengthen bilateral relations of friendship and cooperation.
As Vietnam is shouldering the role of the ASEAN Chair this year and a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2020-2021 tenure, the country expects support and cooperation from Myanmar, Ambassador Tuan said.
For her part, State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi affirmed that Vietnam is an example on development in the region and her country should learn from Vietnam’s experiences in this field.
Vietnam is a close friend of Myanmar and the latter has always been supporting Vietnam and will continue to closely cooperate with the country, she said, wishing it successes in the positions of ASEAN Chair and UNSC non-permanent member.
The leader also highly valued the ASEAN’s central role in maintaining peace and stability in the region, and stressed that the traditional relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries helps ASEAN realise this role./.
