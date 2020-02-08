Politics Hanoi Party Committee gets new secretary Politburo member and Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue was appointed as the secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee during a meeting of key officials of the committee in the capital city on February 7.

Politics VUS, VVA hailed as bridge connecting Vietnam-US relations Activities of organisations like the Vietnam-US Society (VUS) and the Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) have proved effective in healing the wounds of war, Vice President of the Vietnam Union for Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Ambassador Nguyen Tam Chien has said.

Politics Vietnam backs UNSC-OSCE stronger cooperation Vietnam supports the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and the UN Security Council (UNSC) to strengthen their cooperation in line with the UN Charter, said Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the UN.

Politics NA Standing Committee’s 42nd session to open next week The 42nd session of the National Assembly Standing Committee will take place in Hanoi from February 10 – 11, the NA Office said in its communiqué on February 6.