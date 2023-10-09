World Laos launches Vietnamese-supported online party journal An electronic version of AlounMai journal – a political and theoretical organ of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) – was officially launched at a ceremony in Vientiane on October 9.

World Thailand aims for 20% cross-border trade boost The Commerce Ministry of Thailand has set a target of raising cross-border trade value to 1.2 trillion THB (32.3 billion USD) in 2024, marking a 20% increase from this year’s estimated 1 trillion THB.

ASEAN 43rd Meeting of the ASEAN Committee on Disaster Management opens The 43rd Meeting of the ASEAN Committee on Disaster Management (ACDM) opened in Ha Long city, the northern province of Quang Ninh on October 9.

World Laos sees lower increase in inflation rate in September Laos recorded an inflation rate of 25.7% in September 2023, a slight decrease from 25.9% in August, and the lowest for the past 12 months, according to the Lao Statistics Bureau.