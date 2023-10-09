Myanmar: Thousands of people evacuated due to floods
Hanoi (VNA) - Myanmar authorities had to evacuate thousands of people after heavy rainfall-triggered floods hit the southern Bago region on October 8.
According to U Thaung Shwe, Director of Bago Region's Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement, a total of 14,304 people were taking shelters in 36 relief camps because of the floods.
Rescue operations are underway as the water level has continued to rise, he said.
On October 8, nearly 800 passengers on two passenger trains en route to Yangon were transported with vessels due to the floods, the Ministry of Transport and Communications reported. The trips of four passenger trains that ran through Bago township were also cancelled. The rail trips running through Bago region remained suspended on October 9.
The Myanmar hydrometeorological department warned that the water level of the Bago river in the region was 101 mm higher than the dangerous level. Rainfall measured in Bago city on October 8 was 200mm - the highest level in the past 59 years. The agency also forecast that heavy rain will continue across the country until the evening of October 9./.
