Myanmar to host hot air balloon festival
Hanoi (VNA) – A hot air balloon festival is set to take place in Myanmar's hilly town Pyin Oo Lwin between November 24 and 28 to attract tourists.
Organisers said on November 16 that the event aims to preserve cultural traditions by bringing together various ethnic groups and fostering the value of harmony, understanding, obedience, unity and cooperation. Additionally, it seeks to boost the region's economy.
Celebrating the country's traditional Tazaungdaing lighting festival, it will be held near the Maha Arnthtoo Kantha Sutaungpyae Pagoda in the town. A total of 77 hot air balloons will be released during the festival.
To ensure the safety and security of festival-goers, a subcommittee has been established.
The annual Tazaungdaing lighting festival is observed on the full moon day of Tazaungmon – the eighth month in the traditional Myanmar calendar, which falls on November 27 this year. It is celebrated in many parts of the country by releasing hot air balloons with lit candles to drive away evil spirits according to religious belief./.
