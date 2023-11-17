World Thailand launches campaign encouraging couples to have children Thailand's Public Health Ministry on November 16 launched a "Give Birth, Great World" campaign to encourage couples to have babies and boost the nation's worryingly low birth rate.

World Eco-labelling – Malaysia’s breakthrough initiative Malaysia is making significant strides in its commitment to sustainability through its innovative eco-labelling programme.

World Global Media Congress explores education, media through visionary dialogues The second day of the Global Media Congress (GMC) has drawn to a close after a series of groundbreaking announcements, discussions and exhibitions that set further new benchmarks in the world of media and communications.

ASEAN ADMM Plus issues joint statement on women, peace and security Defence ministers participating at the 10th ASEAN Defence Minister Meeting (ADMM) Plus in Jakarta on November 16 issued a joint statement on women, peace and security (WPS).