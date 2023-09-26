Hanoi (VNA) - Myanmar's renowned hot air balloon festival in Taunggyi, Shan state will resume this year after being suspended for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on September 25.

Accordingly, this year's festival will take place on November 21-27 at the Awaiyar hot air balloon square in Taunggyi, the capital of Shan state.

More than 60 nighttime hot air balloons and numerous daytime ones will be launched during the festival, organisers said. A total of 115 nighttime hot air balloons and 281 daytime ones were launched during the festival in 2019.

Spokesperson of Shan state government U Khun Thein Maung said that the organising board aims to preserve this tradition and pass it on to the younger generations.

The festival will consist of not only the launching of hot air balloons but also fireworks displays and a robe-weaving competition. The vibrant celebration is expected to enhance the tourism industry by attracting both local and international visitors, thereby bolstering the local economy.

The hot air balloon festival is expected to boost the income of local residents, as tourists from home and abroad come to the festival.

Myanmar's Tazaungdaing Festival, also known as the Festival of Lights, traditionally occurs on the full moon day of Tazaungmon, the eighth month in the Myanmar calendar. It marks the conclusion of the rainy season and the Kathina season, during which monks are offered new robes.

In various regions of Myanmar, illuminated hot air balloons are released during the festival, similar to the Yi Peng celebrations in northern Thailand. These balloons are set aloft as offerings, intended to dispel evil spirits according to local beliefs./.