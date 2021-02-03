Myanmar’s newly-appointed officials hold 1st meeting, nations call for release of detained officials
Myanmar held the first meeting among newly appointed ministers after a recent major cabinet reshuffle by the military in Nay Pyi Taw on February 2, the Xinhua news agency reported, quoting a press release from the Military True News Information Team.
Banks in Myanmar still operate normally (Photo: AFP/VNA)
The Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, acting President U Myint Swe and nine newly appointed union ministers were present at the meeting held at the Presidential Palace, the release said.
Min Aung Hlaing unveiled the further plans to be implemented during the period of state of emergency at the meeting.
The plans include to reopen religious buildings and pagodas, resume domestic travel and hotel businesses as well as other industries in line with the COVID-19 rules and regulations, to revitalize the country’s economy, provide job opportunities for the unemployed and repatriate Myanmar citizens from abroad promptly during COVID-19 pandemic.
Min Aung Hlaing urged the cabinet members to follow the norms for the betterment of the country through multilateral consultation.
Myanmar's President Office on February 1 declared a state of emergency for one year after the military detained government leaders and other senior officials.
The state power has been handed over to Min Aung Hlaing.
On February 2, the UN Security Council convened an emergency meeting on the Myanmar situation. However, the meeting could not issue a joint statement as China and Russia required more time for discussions.
Meanwhile, the UK, Israel, the Czech Republic and Poland raised their voices to call on Myanmar’s military to set free State Councillor Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior officials./.
Meanwhile, the UK, Israel, the Czech Republic and Poland raised their voices to call on Myanmar’s military to set free State Councillor Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior officials./.