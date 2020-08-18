Myanmar’s UPDJC reaches nine-point agreement
A total of nine points were agreed at the 19th meeting of Myanmar's Union Peace Dialogue Joint Committee (UPDJC) held in Nay Pyi Taw on August 17, a senior official told the press conference.
State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi speaks during the UPDJC meeting on preparations for 21st Century Panglong Conference at the Ruby Hall of Myanmar International Convention Centre-I in Nay Pyi Taw on August 17, 2020. Photo: MNA
Hanoi (VNA) - A total of nine points were agreed at the 19th meeting of Myanmar's Union Peace Dialogue Joint Committee (UPDJC) held in Nay Pyi Taw on August 17, a senior official told the press conference.
"The meeting made nine points of agreement related to the Union Peace Conference including the substitution of UPDJC's members, the division of responsibilities for them, the rules and regulations to be followed at the conference," U Zaw Htay, spokesperson of the President's Office, was quoted by Xinhua News Agency as saying.
The submission of the Union Accord Part III, the reports of Union Peace Dialogue Joint Committee (UPDJC) and Joint Implementation Coordination Meeting (JICM) to the Union Peace Conference were also involved in the agreement, he added.
At the meeting, State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, in her capacity as Chair of the National Reconciliation and Peace Center, said that the Union Accord Part III that will be signed at the fourth meeting of the 21st Century Panglong Peace Conference is an initial step for the long-awaited federal union, national development, national reconciliation and peace as well as democratic transition.
The officials from the government, military and parliament, the representatives from the ethnic armed groups and political parties were present at the meeting.
The 21st Century Panglong Peace Conference was held in August 2016, May 2017 and July 2018, respectively.
So far, 10 ethnic armed groups have signed the NCA with the government since it was initiated in October 2015./.