Culture - Sports Additional 449 billion VND allocated for SEA Games 31 organisation Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai signed a decision on April 1, approving the addition of 449 billion VND (19.66 million USD) to the organisation budget of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).

Culture - Sports Vietnam joins WIPO Performances and Phonograms Treaty Vietnam’s accession to the WIPO Performances and Phonograms Treaty (WPPT) and implementation of the pact is expected to encourage the development of the local cultural industry, Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, WTO and other international organisations in Geneva said.

Culture - Sports Can Tho to host exhibition on traditional musical instruments of Vietnamese ethnic groups An exhibition of traditional musical instruments of Vietnamese ethnic groups will take place both online and offline at the Can Tho Museum in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho from April 7-11, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Culture - Sports Phu Tho plans fireworks display to commemorate Hung Kings High-altitude fireworks will be set off in the northern province of Phu Tho on April 9 night ( the 9th day of the third lunar month) as part of the Hung Kings Temple Festival 2022.