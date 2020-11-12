NA adopts resolution on State budget estimate in 2021
Legislators press buttons to vote on the resolution on State budget estimate for 2021 on November 12 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The National Assembly adopted the Resolution on State budget estimate for 2021 during its ongoing session in Hanoi on November 12 with 92.53 percent of approval.
Accordingly, the total State budget collection will stand at 1.343 quadrillion VND (about 58 billion USD) while the State budget spending will be 1.687 quadrillion VND.
The State budget overspending is estimated at 343.6 trillion VND, or 4 percent of the gross domestic product.
The total loan of the State budget will amount to 608,569 billion VND./.