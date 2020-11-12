Politics ASEAN 2020: 23rd ASEAN-China Summit Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, ASEAN 2020 Chair and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang co-chaired the online 23rd ASEAN-China Summit on November 12.

Politics ASEAN 2020: Mid-term Review of ASEAN Community Vision 2025 Blueprints released As ASEAN 2020 Chair, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a ceremony in Hanoi on November 12 to officially release the Mid-term Review of ASEAN Community Vision 2025 Blueprints and the ASEAN Comprehensive Recovery Framework, and the launch of the ASEAN Regional Reserve of Medical Supplies within the framework of the 37th ASEAN Summit and related summits.

Politics PM chairs 37th ASEAN Summit’s plenary session Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired the plenary session of the 37th ASEAN Summit on November 12.

Politics Infographic 37th ASEAN Summit kicks off The 37th ASEAN Summit and related summits opened in a virtual format on November 12.