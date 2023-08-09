Speaking at the forum, Iranian officials said, the two countries have a lot of potential for economic and trade cooperation, but this cooperation is not commensurate with political and diplomatic relations.

They expressed hope that the visit by the Vietnamese top legislator will open a new chapter for cooperation between the two sides in this field.

Addressing the event, NA Chairman Hue expressed his delight at the sound relations between the two countries. Vietnam highly appreciates Iran's position and role in the region, especially Iran's potential in science and technology, Hue said.

Briefed the participants on the socio-economic development in Vietnam, Chairman Hue said, the economies of Vietnam and Iran do not compete directly with each other, but complement and support each one.

According to the Vietnamese leader, in the near future, the two sides should focus on removing obstacles and difficulties to soon realize the goal of increasing trade turnover; and seeking ways to facilitate business and investment activities of the two countries’ businesses./.

VNA