Both leaders agreed that Vietnam and Iran will continue increasing mutual visits at all levels.

They will enhance cooperation between their parliamentary agencies, parliamentary friendship groups, female parliamentarians, and young parliamentarians.

They agreed to foster cooperation in customs and Halal product manufacturing. They also agreed to resume cooperation mechanisms between the two countries such as the joint working board for banking cooperation and the working group on trade in order to seek breakthrough measures for economic and trade links.

During the talks, the two leaders also looked into measures for augmenting ties in other potential fields like science - technology, digital transformation, education - training, student exchanges, and tourism.

Following the talks, the two leaders signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between parliaments./.

