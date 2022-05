NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue Hue visits former Party General Secretary and State President Bounnhang Vorachith. (Photo: VNA)

The NA Chairman conveyed regards and best wishes from Vietnam’s Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President Nguyen Xuan Phuc to the Lao former leader.Hue briefed Bounnhang Vorachith on activities within his visit, including his talks with Chairman of the Lao National Assembly Xaysomphone Phomvihane during which the two sides reached consensus on orientations and measures to deepen the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive relations in a substantive and effective manner.The top legislators are scheduled to co-chair a workshop where the two sides will exchange experiences on mechanisms and policies on post-pandemic economic recovery, Hue said. Bounnhang Vorachith , for his part, described Hue’s visit as a milestone for the two Parties and States in the context of the 60th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties and 45 years of the signing of the Laos - Vietnam Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.This is also the first official visit to Laos by a Vietnamese senior leader in the two countries’ Friendship Year 2022, he noted, adding that it demonstrates the Vietnamese Party and State’s consistent policy of attaching importance to the relationship.Bounnhang Vorachith suggested that apart from the thriving political ties, the two sides should promote their economic and social cooperation, saying economic collaboration plays an important role given adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the two countries.In this regard, Hue said Vietnamese and Lao Parties and States are resolved to create breakthroughs in the economic, trade and investment ties, making them on par with the political relations.The Vietnamese legislature and its agencies are working hard to promote the links, he told the Lao former leader./.