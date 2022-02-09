NA Chairman attends groundbreaking of biodegradable resin factory in Hai Phong
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (C) and delegates press button to kick-start the PBAT biodegradable resin factory project (Photo: VNA)Hai Phong (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on February 9 attended the groundbreaking ceremony of a PBAT biodegradable resin factory project by An Phat Holdings JSC in the northern port city of Hai Phong.
This will be the first green material manufacturing plant in Southeast Asia.
The plant, located in Nam Dinh Vu Industrial Park, has a designed capacity of 30,000 tonnes per year. With a total investment of up to 120 million USD, the construction is scheduled to take 24 months.
Once operational, the plant is expected to meet 100 percent of the raw material needs of An Phat Holdings and serve the company’s export. It is also hoped to generate jobs for around 200 high-quality workers.
Chairman of An Phat Holdings Pham Anh Duong said that with this plant, An Phat Holdings wants to become a pioneer enterprise in implementing Vietnam's commitment to net zero emissions by 2050./.