Politics Vietnam, Russia’s Ulyanovsk step up cooperation A delegation from Russia’s Ulyanovsk region led by its Governor Aleksey Yurevich Russkich visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Moscow on April 8.

Politics UNICEF appreciates Vietnam’s implementation of child care, protection policies Representative of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Vietnam Rana Flowers spoke highly of Vietnam's socio-economic development achievements amidst challenges and difficulties, especially in implementing priority policies related to child care and protection.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest April 9 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Top Vietnamese, Chinese legislators hold talks Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) of China Zhao Leji presided over a welcome ceremony for and held talks with Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue in Beijing, China, on April 8.