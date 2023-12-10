Politics Ambassador talks about Vietnam’s hallmarks at UNHRC in 2023 Vietnam, as a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2023-2025 period, has so far this year had six outstanding initiatives at all three regular meetings of the council, which received the support and co-sponsorship of many countries and international organisations, according to Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai.

Politics Cambodian PM’s Vietnam visit expected to further expand traditional friendship: Cambodian diplomat The official visit to Vietnam from December 11-12 by Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet will continue to strengthen and further expand traditional friendship between the two countries, said Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sok Chenda Sophea.

Politics Can Tho urged to mobilise all resources for master plan realisation Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 10 asked the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho to mobilise all possible resources to successfully implement its master plan for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050.

Politics Chinese leader’s Vietnam visit to deepen bilateral relations: Deputy FM The upcoming State visit to Vietnam by General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping from December 12 to 13 will contribute to deepening the bilateral cooperation framework for a long-term future of relationship between the two countries, said Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu.