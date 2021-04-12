NA Chairman chairs National Election Council’s fifth session
National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, who is also Chairman of the National Election Council (NEC), chaired the council’s fifth session on April 12 – the first after several positions of the council were filled.
Speaking at the event, Hue said that along with efforts to successfully organize the NA’s 11th session – the last of the 14th tenure, preparations for the elections of deputies to the 15th legislature and all-level People’s Councils in the 2021-2026 tenure have been actively made since the NEC’s 4th session.
Offices in charge of the elections have been set up, documents guiding the elections issued, personnel work preparations stepped up, and dissemination works intensified, he stated.
As the remaining workload remains huge, the council’s leader requested that the NEC work to ensure democracy and law abidance during the organization of elections so that really competent deputies who can represent people’s right to mastery are elected.
At the session, the council listened to reports on the implementation of tasks since its 4th session, the establishment and deployment of supervision groups, the preparations for the third consultative conference, and adjustments to the assignment of tasks to NEC members.
After that, the council approved a resolution on the assignment of tasks to its members./.