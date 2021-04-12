Politics Role of female NA deputies discussed To raise the rate of female deputies to the National Assembly (NA) and all-level People’s Councils requires strong, synchronous, and effective solutions as well as political resolve and efforts from female candidates, a meeting in central Da Nang city on April 12 heard.

Politics Dossiers from Hanoi candidates for 15th NA election counted The Hanoi Election Committee has handed over 72 dossiers from candidates for the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and 188 dossiers from candidates for the election of deputies to the municipal People’s Council in the 2021-2026 tenure to the city’s Fatherland Front Committee.

Politics NA Chairman pays working trip to central Nghe An province National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended a ceremony in central Nghe An province on April 11 where the Ministry of Health handed over a decision recognising the Nghe An General Friendship Hospital as an end-line hospital in medical checkup and treatment in the north central region.

Politics President lauds Da Nang, Quang Nam for achievements State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc lauded the central city of Da Nang and the neighbouring province of Quang Nam for their achievements over the past years during a working session with their leaders on April 10.