Politics PM arrives in Hanoi, wrapping up working trips to US, Brazil Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh arrived in Hanoi at noon on September 27, concluding his trip to attend the high-level week of the 78th United Nations General Assembly and hold bilateral activities in the US, as well as his official visit to Brazil.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao provinces boost cooperation The Central Highlands province of Kon Tum signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation for 2023-2027 period with Laos’ southern province of Champassak on September 26.

Politics PM Chinh’s trip to UNGA, US, Brazil reap substantive, comprehensive results: minister Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation’s attendance in the high-level week of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), bilateral activities in the US, and official visit to Brazil have obtained substantive and comprehensive results, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son.

Politics Vietnam resolved to strengthen ties with Bulgaria: top legislator Vietnam is resolved to consolidate and strengthen its relations with Bulgaria in all the Party, legislature, government and people-to-people diplomacy channels, as well as connectivity between businesses and localities of the two countries, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue told Chairwoman of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) Korneliya Ninova, who is also President of the Parliamentary Group "BSP for Bulgaria".