Voters line up to cast ballots (Photo: AFP)

Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on February 26 sent a letter of congratulations to President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Vibol Sena Pheakdei Say Chhum on the successful organisation of the Senate Election for the fifth term.

The election was held in the form of non-universal suffrage at 33 polling stations in eight regional constituencies nationwide on February 25. Its official results are set to be announced on April 2./.