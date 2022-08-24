NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (right) and President of the RoK-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group Kim Tae-nyeon. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue expressed his delight at the development of ties between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) during a reception in Hanoi on August 24 for President of the RoK-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group Kim Tae-nyeon.



Hue spoke highly of results of meetings and exchanges between the two friendship parliamentarians’ groups, considering them practical activities on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations this year, contributing to further deepening the Vietnam – RoK strategic partnership in general and ties between the two legislatures in particular.



He said he noted with pleasure that relations between the two legislatures, and between the two friendship parliamentarians’ groups have been growing, contributing to realising agreements reached by the two countries’ leaders and another by the legislatures in 2013.



He hailed the RoK as one of the top economic partners of Vietnam, ranking first in investment, second in official development assistance, and third in trade. Both sides have regularly maintained bilateral cooperation mechanisms while people-to-people exchanges have become more frequent, with about 170,000 Koreans living in Vietnam and 200,000 Vietnamese in the RoK. About 65,000 multi-cultural families have served as a bridge linking the two nations together.



Kim, for his part, recalled the Vietnam visit by President of the RoK NA Park Byeong-seug in 2020 and Hue’s visit to the RoK in 2021 amid COVID-19 pandemic as evidence of fine bilateral ties.



He informed the host about his working session with the Vietnam – RoK Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group led by its Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Thanh.

He described Vietnam as one of the key partners of the RoK not only in Southeast Asia, but also in Indo-Pacific. Over the past three decades, the two countries have reaped positive results in politics, economy and culture. He believed that there remains room for bilateral cooperation to expand, especially in strategic fields and goals set during Hue’s visit to the RoK last year. Both sides set the goal of lifting two-way trade to 100 billion USD in 2023 and 150 billion USD in 2030 in a balanced and sustainable manner. They will boost collaboration in climate change response, health care, national defence-security and cultural exchange.



Stressing that new President of the RoK NA Kim Jin-pyo pays special attention to the development of ties with Vietnam, Kim Tae-nyeon expressed his belief that relations between the two legislatures will thrive.



The guest wished that Vietnam would support the RoK in hosting the 2030 Busan World Expo.



The RoK Government is paying attention to measures to ensure long-term stability and diversity of material supply chain so the RoK wishes for Vietnam’s cooperation in key areas of global supply chain, he said, adding that he hopes the Vietnamese top legislator will help Korean firms and financial organisations expand operations and open branches in Vietnam, thus attracting more Korean investments in the country.



Hue also shared his view that both sides should contribute to maintaining the long-term stability of the global supply chain, especially in the current context.



According to him, the two friendship parliamentarians’ groups should step up exchanges in specific fields such as women, health care, education and training. More attention should be also paid to the Vietnamese community in the RoK as well as the Korean community in Vietnam.

Apart from the State support, he said they could offer mutual support in different forms to contribute to bilateral ties.



Hue told his guest that Vietnam’s economic growth reached 7.72% in the second quarter and inflation was low. The Vietnamese NA is also preparing for a socio-economic forum in September to discuss consolidating macro-economic foundations, thus ensuring the effective operations of foreign investors. Following the forum, the legislature expects to issue important policies in its fourth meeting later this year./.