Chulalongkorn University students welcome NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue. (Photo: VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Prof. Dr. Vuong Dinh Hue on December 8 visited and delivered a keynote speech at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok as part of his official visit to Thailand.



It is one of the prestigious and oldest universities in Thailand, with a rich tradition spanning over 100 years, serving as a nurturing ground for generations of talents of Thailand and many countries worldwide.



In his speech, NA Chairman Hue affirmed that Vietnam is fully aware that its future is intertwined with peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.



For a lasting and sustainable peace, all countries, including Vietnam and Thailand, and ASEAN member states, have a responsibility to contribute to promoting dialogue and cooperation, respecting the principles of the United Nations Charter and international law, including the peaceful settlement of disputes and refraining from the use or threat to use force.

“This is a vital issue nowadays and is our responsibility to future generations”, he said.



Speaking highly of Thailand's role and contributions to ASEAN’s formation and development, the NA Chairman said that in the new context, building a strong, united and resilient ASEAN with a central role in the regional structure and good relations with external partners is a priority direction for the Vietnam-Thailand strategic partnership.



In order to further deepen the contents of the bilateral strategic partnership, he suggested strengthening political trust and national defence-security cooperation, fostering greater solidarity and innovation under the guiding principles of "reliability, responsibility, sincerity, cooperation for mutual benefit and shared progress."



He also proposed strengthening intensive and extensive economic integration and effectively implementing the "Three Connectivity Partnership" strategy, towards soon achieving a two-way trade of 25 billion USD in a more balanced manner.



Another suggestion was stepping up cooperation in tourism, culture, education and people-to-people exchanges while upholding multilateralism and international solidarity, enhancing close coordination at multilateral cooperation frameworks.

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue delivers a keynote speech at the event. (Photo: VNA)

To realise the above directions, Chairman Hue said the Vietnamese NA wishes to strengthen comprehensive and effective cooperation with the Thai Parliament, contributing to deepening the Vietnam-Thailand relationship, making it more profound, practical and effective.



The Vietnamese NA will continue with close coordination within multilateral cooperation frameworks to cultivate friendship and solidarity with the people of the ASEAN countries and the world, he said.

Following his speech, the top Vietnamese legislator talked with experts, scholars and students about the prospects of the Vietnam-Thailand relations, including the upgrade of the bilateral ties, the roles of Vietnam and Thailand in ASEAN and sub-regional cooperation./.