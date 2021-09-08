Politics Top legislator’s tour to Europe, Belgium create new momentum for bilateral ties: diplomat NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s visit to Europe and Belgium on September 8-9 will create a new impetus to push bilateral relations to a new height, especially in the context that the COVID-19 pandemic is hampering high-level delegation exchanges, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium and head of Vietnam’s delegation to the EU Nguyen Van Thao.

Politics Deputy Defence Minister meets new Philippine defence attaché Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien hosted a reception for the new Defence Attaché of the Philippines, Col. Ulysses S. Mancao, on September 7.

Politics NA Chairman busy with meetings on WCSP5 sidelines National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue held meetings with Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons of the UK Eleanor Laing; President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies Roberto Fico; President of the Chamber of Deputies of Chile Diego Alfredo Paulsen Kehr; and Speaker of the Lok Sabha (House of Representatives) of the India Om Birla on the occasion of his trip to attend the fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (WCSP5) in Vienna, Austria.

Politics Infographic Vietnam- Belgium relations develop unceasingly Cooperatives ties between Vietnam and Belgium have developed unceasingly in many spheres since the two countries established their diplomatic ties in 1973. Belgium is now one of Vietnam's key trade partners and the country's sixth largest export market in Europe.