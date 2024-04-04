Politics Hanoi, Moscow cooperate in transnational, high-tech crime prevention, control The Department of Public Security of Hanoi and the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Moscow on April 3 held talks and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in many fields.

Politics NA committees asked to thoroughly prepare for legislature's 7th session National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on April 3 asked NA committees and agencies to thoroughly prepare for the upcoming 7th session of the 15th-tenure legislature.

Politics Vietnam, China step up cooperation between localities Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and Secretary of the Party Committee of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China Liu Ning discussed measures to further promote relations between Vietnamese ministries and agencies, and Guangxi province of China at their meeting in Chongzuo city on April 3.

Politics France’s Nevers city looks to enhance cooperation with Vietnamese localities Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang paid a working visit to Nevers city of Nièvre province in the Bourgogne-Franche-Comté region from April 1-2, as part of activities to enhance cooperation between Vietnamese and French localities.