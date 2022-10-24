Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue held talks with visiting President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Say Chhum in Hanoi on October 24, following the welcome ceremony the same day.



President Say Chhum is on Vietnam visit from October 24-26 at the invitation of the NA Chairman Hue.



The Cambodian Senate President thanked the Vietnamese Party, State, army and people for providing tremendous support for the just and fair cause of the Cambodian people in all historical periods. He affirmed that Cambodia always maintains its consistent stance on cultivating solidarity and friendship between the two peoples in line with the motto of good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability.



He also thanked the Vietnamese NA for assisting the Cambodian Senate in equipment and personnel training.



As Cambodia will host the 43rd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 43), he wished to welcome Chairman Hue to the meeting this November.



Chairman Hue, for his part, agreed with his guest that despite global and regional uncertainties, long-standing friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Cambodia will be forever an invaluable asset that needs to be nurtured and passed on to later generations.



In eight months of this year, two-way trade hit 7.7 billion USD, up 19% annually. Vietnam is the leading investor in ASEAN and among top investors in Cambodia. It is also the world’s largest source of tourist arrivals in Cambodia.



Vietnam is ready to cooperate extensively with Cambodia in workforce training and development, including tertiary and post-tertiary level, Hue said. He suggested improving the efficiency of bilateral education-training for students, including pushing forward the establishment of Faculty of Vietnamese Studies at the Royal University of Phnom Penh, thus enhancing the quality of Cambodian students who are to study in Vietnam.



As the demarcation and planting of border markers on the mainland between Vietnam and Cambodia have been 84% completed, Hue proposed both sides focus on completing the remainder work to build a borderline of peace, cooperation and development.



The host suggested promoting negotiations on a new agreement on border management regulations in replace of the 1983 agreement, and talking to reach an agreement on border gates and regulations on the management of border gates.



He wished that the Cambodian Senate and the President would create favourable conditions for the issuance of legal papers to Cambodians of Vietnamese origin, as well as offer support to the Vietnamese firms in the country. He hoped an agreement on the settlement of issues related to nationals in each country would be signed in line with international law and conditions of the two nations.



Speaking highly of bilateral coordination at international, ASEAN, regional and sub-regional forums, Hue affirmed that Vietnam supports Cambodia in its capacity as Chair of ASEAN and AIPA 2022. He believed that the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and AIPA-43 slated for November in Phnom Penh would be a success, making important contributions to building ASEAN Community and improving Cambodia’s international reputation and position.



The top Vietnamese legislator suggested both sides strengthen exchanges and consultations on strategic issues involving security - development of the region and each country, strive to maintain solidarity, unity and affirm the ASEAN’s central role in regional security issues.

At the talks (Photo: VNA)



He proposed upholding ASEAN's principle stance on the East Sea such as ensuring security, safety and freedom of navigation and overflight, enhancing trust building in accordance with international law; settling disputes by peaceful means in line with international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), strictly and fully abiding by the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and soon reaching a substantive, effective and efficient Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC).



He requested that the signed Protocols and national defence-security cooperation agreements be carried out effectively. Collaboration in border security and fight against crimes and illegal entry-exit be more effective while a Master Plan on connecting the two economies till 2030 be completed soon.



The host thanked Cambodian agencies for working closely with Vietnam to rescue Vietnamese citizens who were tricked and coerced into illegal work in several business establishments run by foreigners in Cambodia. He suggested both sides continue working together on this issue.



On the occasion, he asked Cambodia to continue with assistance in the search and repatriation of remains of Vietnamese voluntary soldiers and experts in the country.



He urged the two Governments soon sign a border trade agreement, effectively implement the Memorandum of Understanding on border trade infrastructure development and connectivity, the Agreement on Investment Promotion and Protection and the Agreement on Double Taxation Avoidance.



Both sides agreed that the Vietnamese NA will work closely with the Cambodian Senate and NA to improve the efficiency of cooperation between the two Governments and peoples while offering mutual support at regional and global inter-parliamentary forums.



They promised to maintain all-level meetings to share professional experience in law-making, supervision and deciding on the country’s important issues.



The exchange of delegations via Party, State, NA, Government and people-to-people diplomacy channels will be maintained in order to consolidate political trust between the two Parties and nations. High-level agreements by leaders of the two Parties and countries will be effectively implemented so as to deepen bilateral political ties.



In the evening the same day, NA Chairman Hue hosted a banquet for President Say Chhum and the high-ranking Cambodian delegation./.