National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue receives Komeito paty Chief Representative Yamaguchi Natsuo in Hanoi on August 23 (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue hosted a reception for visiting Komeito party Chief Representative Yamaguchi Natsuo in Hanoi on August 23.



Hue welcomed the visit which is made in the context that Vietnam and Japan are celebrating the 50th anniversary of bilateral relations.



He said he believes that it will help deepen the relations between the Communist Party of Vietnam and Komeito and contribute to the strengthening of the ties between the two countries.



The Japanese party official hailed the positive contributions that NA Chairman Hue has made to the growth of the ties between the two countries in his different positions.



The two sides agreed that amid unpredictable changes in the world situation, Vietnam and



Both sides noted that Vietnam and Japan have maintained the exchange of delegations at all levels, holding that the two countries should strengthen parliamentary cooperation and people-to-people exchanges, and foster the connections among businesses and localities.



Hue said that the two sides should continue implementing three connections mentioned in the joint statement released at Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s visit to Japan, namely those in economy, production, and human resources training strategy. The Vietnamese top legislator held that the two governments should clarify the contents of these connections in the new period.



An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)



He suggested that the



Chairman Hue affirmed that the Vietnamese NA and Government have always created optimal conditions for Japanese businesses and people to operate and live in Vietnam, and asked for Japan’s greater attention to labour cooperation between the two countries.



The two sides showed great attention to partnership in human resources training and enhancing law enforcement at sea to ensure maritime security and safety, as well as natural disaster prevention and control, and ensuring maritime freedom.



The Komeito leader hailed Vietnam’s efforts in maintaining peace and law enforcement at sea in a transparent manner basing on international law.



Hue said he hopes Japan will continue to support the views and stances of Vietnam and ASEAN in maintaining peace and stability, and settling disputes in the East Sea by peaceful measures in accordance with international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982 (UNCLOS).



Learning of Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh’s passing away, Yamaguchi Natsuo expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family, the Party and State of Vietnam, and spoke highly of the late official’s contributions to the Vietnam’s Japan relations and support to Japanese investors in Hai Phong city while he worked as Secretary of the Party Committee of the northern port city./.

