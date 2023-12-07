President of the Senate of Thailand Pornpetch Wichitcholchai welcomes NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (Photo: VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on December 7 met with President of the Senate of Thailand Pornpetch Wichitcholchai, as part of his official visit to Thailand.

The Thai Senate leader said the visit of Chairman Hue will create new momentum for the Thailand-Vietnam strategic partnership and open up new directions for legislative cooperation between the two countries.

Chairman Hue affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to and wants to further deepen trust and the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The two leaders agreed to increase the exchange of delegations at all levels and effectively utilise bilateral cooperative mechanisms, including the joint cabinet meeting.

They vowed to coordinate for the effective implementation of the action plan to carry out the Vietnam-Thailand enhanced strategic partnership in 2022-2027, and work to raise bilateral trade to 25 billion USD.

The two sides also reached consensus on expanding joint work in new fields such as green economy, digital economy and renewable energy, and enhancing transport connectivity, including the opening of new direct flights between localities to facilitate trade, tourism and cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

NA Chairman Hue and Senate President Pornpetch agreed that the two countries should cooperate with and learn from each other in economic development. They said Vietnam and Thailand, which have similar strengths, should not compete with each other but rather cooperate in the win-win spirit, particularly in supply chains to raise the value of their products such as agricultural products, rice, energy and electric vehicles.

The Thai Senate leader appreciated the contributions made by the Vietnamese community in Thailand to the local socioeconomic development.

Chairman Hue asked Thailand to continue supporting the promotion of Vietnamese historical and cultural values in Thailand, including the relic sites linked with President Ho Chi Minh.

Regarding legislative cooperation, the two leaders agreed to intensify information exchange and experience sharing, and coordinate and support each other at multilateral parliamentary forums like the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) and the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF).



They pledged to work together to maintain ASEAN’s solidarity and centrality, particularly in regional matters like the East Sea and Myanmar issues.

Chairman Hue invited the Thai Senate President to visit Vietnam at a suitable time, and Pornpetch accepted the invitation with pleasure./.