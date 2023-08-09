Politics AIPA-44: Vietnam voices support for stronger role of youngsters A Vietnamese delegation attended the Young Parliamentarians of AIPA (YPA) Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, on August 8 as part of the 44th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-44).

Politics Vietnam treasures friendship, multifaceted ties with Iran: NA Chairman Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue had talks with Speaker of the Iranian Islamic Parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf in Tehran on August 8, affirming that Vietnam always treasures the friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Iran, one of its important partners in the Middle East.

Politics Military officer promoted to Senior Lieutenant General rank President Vo Van Thuong handed over a decision on promoting member of the Party Central Committee and the Central Military Commission, and Deputy Director of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) Trinh Van Quyet from the rank of Lieutenant General to Senior Lieutenant General, at a ceremony in Hanoi on August 8.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on August 8 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.