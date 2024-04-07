Politics Deputy PM Le Minh Khai meets UN Deputy Secretary General Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai on April 5-6 (local time) met with UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed during his trip to the US to attend the 2024 Vietnam Executive Leadership Programme (VELP) in Boston.

Politics Vietnam steps up mutual judicial assistance in civil matters with Laos Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang on April 6 signed a decision approving a plan on the implementation of the Vietnam-Laos agreement on mutual judicial assistance in civil matters.

Politics Vietnam - Japan relations developing at the best stage: Deputy FM The relationship between Vietnam and Japan is currently at the finest development stage, with a historical milestone being the elevation of bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in November 2023, Deputy Foreign Minister Le Thi Thu Hang told her Japanese counterpart Komura Masahiro during a meeting on April 5 in Tokyo.

Politics PM breaks grounds, inaugurates, inspects infrastructure projects in Thua Thien-Hue Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 6 attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the Hue Vsico port and another to inaugurate Phu Son waste-to-power plant, and inspected a project to build Nguyen Hoang road and a bridge crossing Huong river in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.