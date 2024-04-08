Business PM hopes for increased Vietnam-Russia oil, gas cooperation Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on April 8 for Sergey Ivanovich Kudryashov, General Director of Russia’s Zarubezhneft JSC, who is on a working visit to Vietnam to seek cooperation opportunities in oil and gas and energy.

Politics Vietnam wants to step up relations with US: Party official Vietnam attaches importance to and wants to further strengthen Vietnam-US relations, implement high-level agreements between the two sides, and promote friendship and cooperation with leftist organisations and movements in the US, a Vietnamese Party official has said.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest April 8 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand congratulates Lao counterpart on traditional New Year A delegation from the Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand led by Charge d'Affaires Bui Thi Hue visited the Lao Embassy in the country on April 6 to extend congratulations on Laos' traditional New Year festival, Bunpimay.