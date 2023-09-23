NA Chairman meets with Vietnamese community in Bangladesh
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue met with representatives of the Vietnamese community in Bangladesh on September 22 within the framework of his official visit to the South Asian country.
The top legislator said this is the first visit by a Vietnamese NA Chairman to Bangladesh, and described it as a significant activity when the two nations are celebrating the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations.
He reviewed the Vietnam – Bangladesh relations, and briefed the overseas Vietnamese of the outcomes of his talks with the Speaker of the Bangladeshi Parliament, Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, during which the first-ever cooperation deal between the two legislative bodies was signed in the past five decades.
Leaders of both countries affirmed efforts to increase two-way trade from 1.5 billion USD to 2 billion USD, and to a higher level in the coming years, he said, adding they expected that a direct air route between the two nations will be opened soon, helping to promote economic, trade, investment, tourism and people-to-people exchange activities so as to bring benefits to both sides.
Briefing Vietnamese nationals in Bangladesh of the home country’s socio-economic situation with robust results as well as vibrant foreign affairs, Hue highlighted the new visa policy, which took effect from August 15 with the duration of an electronic visa increasing from 30 to 90 days for single or multiple entries, will create favourable conditions for the tourism sector.
He went on to say that Vietnam is envisaged to become a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030, and a developed, high-income nation by 2045 under the Resolution adopted at the 13th National Party Congress.
To achieve the mighty aspiration, Vietnam should seize every opportunity, including promoting the economic diplomacy’s role, enhancing internal strength, and capitalise on external resources, he added.
The Party and State always consider overseas Vietnamese communities as an integral part of the Vietnamese people, he stressed, saying solidarity, persistence, as well as concerted efforts have helped them overcome challenges, and well integrate into the host nations.
Hue expressed his hope that the Vietnamese nationals in Bangladesh will always turn their hearts to the homeland, work to consolidate the traditional friendship between the two nations, and pay due attention to building the community and cultural institutions towards bolstering exchanges with the Vietnamese people communities in other countries./.