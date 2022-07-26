NA Chairman offers incense in tribute to martyrs in Quang Ngai
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on July 26 offered flowers and incense in tribute to soldiers, who laid down their lives for the Fatherland's independence and freedom, at the martyrs’ cemetery in the central province of Quang Ngai on the occasion of the 75th War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).
Accompanying the top legislator were a number of NA officials, leaders of Quang Ngai province and a large number of local people from all walks of life.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue offers incense in tribute to martyrs. (Photo: VNA)Earlier the same day, Hue and the delegation paid homage to late Prime Minister Pham Van Dong at his monument in Thi Pho village, Duc Tan commune, Mo Duc district.
Writing on the memorial book at the site, the NA leader highlighted that the life and revolutionary career of the late leader is an example for officials and Party members of Quang Ngai and the whole country to follow.
Also on July 26, Hue and the delegation visited and presented gifts to Heroic Vietnamese Mother Le Thi Thu and wounded war veteran Phan Quang Nam in Tran Phu ward, Quang Ngai city.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue visits and presents gifts to Heroic Vietnamese Mother Le Thi Thu in Tran Phu ward, Quang Ngai city. (Photo: VNA)He expressed gratitude to heroes, martyrs, Heroic Vietnamese Mothers as well as wounded and sick war invalids and those who rendered services to the nation for their great sacrifice and contributions to the struggle for national independence.
The NA Chairman affirmed that the Party and State have always paid special attention to and prioritised resources for the implementation of support policies for people who rendered services to the nation.
He asked the Party Organisation, administration and locals of Quang Ngai to continue well caring for wounded veterans, families of martyrs and revolutionary contributors./.