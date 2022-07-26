Society Moon cake market gets bustling ahead of Mid-Autumn Festival The moon cake market ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival this year seems to be more bustling after two years of gloom because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society State leader appreciates dedication by revolution contributors President Nguyen Xuan Phuc had a meeting with 100 representatives of the Vietnam Former Youth Volunteers’ Association in Hanoi on July 26 on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27) and the 72nd anniversary of the youth volunteer force’s traditional day (July 15).

Society Vietnamese language textbooks launched in Germany Three German-Vietnamese bilingual books have been launched in Berlin to support the Vietnamese community in the country to understand about Vietnamese language and culture.