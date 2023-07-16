National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue offers incense and flowers at the Hue city martyrs’ cemetery in the central province of Thua Thien – Hue. (Photo: VNA)

Thua Thien-Hue (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on July 15 offered incense and flowers at the Hue city martyrs’ cemetery in the central province of Thua Thien – Hue on the occasion of the 76th War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947- 2023).



Accompanying the top legislator were a number of NA officials, and leaders of Thua Thien-Hue province.



Chairman Hue and his delegation paid tribute to more than 2,000 heroes who laid down their lives for the Fatherland's independence and freedom.



The same day, Hue visited and presented gifts to the family of martyr Ton That Canh - Hero of People's Armed Forces, and war invalid Tran Ba Luu.



Visiting the two families, Hue affirmed that the Party and State will never forget the sacrifice martyrs and war invalids made for national independence, freedom, and happiness of the people.

He hoped that families continue the revolutionary tradition, encourage their children to actively study and work, contributing to the development of Thua Thien - Hue, and the national building and safeguarding cause./.