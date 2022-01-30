NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue offers incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: VNA)

Nghe An (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on January 30 offered incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at Kim Lien special national relic site in Nam Dan district, Nghe An province, on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival and 92th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930-2022).

He was accompanied by provincial leaders and representatives of local agencies and departments.



The delegates offered incenses in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh, the great leader of the Vietnamese Party and people, who sacrificed iên his whole life to the cause of national liberation and struggle for peace and happiness of Vietnamese and people around the world

They also reaffirmed their determination to study and follow the late President’s thought, morality and lifestyle./.