Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue hailed the Audit State Office of Vietnam (SAV) for its contributions to the NA and the NA Standing Committee’s activities in lawmaking, supreme supervision and decision making during his visit to the SAV on February 15, the first working day after the Lunar New Year holiday.

Chairman Hue emphasised the significant outcomes of audit activities in strengthening financial discipline, improving managerial efficiency and optimising the use of public finances and assets. These efforts, he said, have played a crucial role in fighting corruption and negative practices.

Congratulating the SAV on its achievements in 2023, he urged its Party Civil Affairs Committee, Party Committee, and leaders to instill a spirit of emulation as the sector approaches its 30th founding anniversary this year.

Looking ahead, he highlighted the need to enhance the SAV’s role in ensuring that State agencies fulfill their accountability to the people. This responsibility extends to not only centrally-run and State agencies but also local elected bodies at the grassroots level.

With stakeholders redoubling their efforts to achieve socioeconomic goals set for the 2021-2025 term, the SAV must closely follow the NA and NA Standing Committee’s working programmes to better serve them in lawmaking, supreme oversight and decision-making on critical national issues, he said.

According to him, it is imperative for the SAV to prioritise the completion of the task of reviewing the Law on State Audit by December 31, 2024 as planned.

Furthermore, the top legislator suggested the sector adhere to Party regulations, including the Regulation 131-QD/TW issued in October 2023 concerning the control of power, prevention and combat of corruption and negative phenomena in Party inspection and disciplinary enforcement, as well as in inspection and audit activities.



The SAV's contingent of officials and employees must commit to continuous learning and upholding the highest standards of professionalism. By fulfilling assigned tasks with integrity and expertise, the SAV can maintain the trust and expectations of the Party, State and people, he said./.



