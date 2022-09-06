NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (R) receives Governor of Cambodia’s Phnom Penh Khuong Sreng (Photo:VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue hosted a reception for Governor of Cambodia's Phnom Penh Khuong Sreng on September 6 in Hanoi.



During the meeting, the Vietnamese legislator praised Cambodia's COVID-19 response and post-pandemic recovery, and congratulated the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) on its important victory in the commune/ward council elections for the fifth tenure held in June this year. He also congratulated Cambodia on its achievements in maintaining political stability, security, and socio-economic development; and its increasing international position.



He affirmed that the Vietnamese Party and State always attach importance to good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, and comprehensive and sustainable long-term cooperation with Cambodia, and are constantly consolidating and developing bilateral relations for the security and development of each country.



Expressing his delight at the outcomes of the talks between Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee Tran Sy Thanh and Phnom Penh Govenor Khuong Sreng, Hue said that the Vietnamese NA always supports and creates favourable conditions for the two capital cities to expand cooperation in many areas, contributing to collaboration between the two countries.



The NA Chairman suggested the two localities further facilitate trade and investment cooperation between Vietnamese and Cambodian enterprises, especially in tourism.



He expressed his hope that the Governor of Phnom Penh will continue to create favourable conditions for Vietnamese businesses, investors, and people to live, study and work in Cambodia in general and Phnom Penh in particular.



For his part, Khuong Sreng agreed with Chairman Hue’s assessment on the relationship between the two parties and states, especially between Hanoi and Phnom Penh.



He highlighted the fruitful development of relations between the two capital cities, saying that the two sides are coordinating to suit the new context and situation.



Cooperation between Hanoi and Phnom Penh is expected to contribute to further strengthening good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, and comprehensive and sustainable long-term cooperation between Vietnam and Cambodia, he said.



Khuong Sreng took the occasion to thank the Party, State and people of Vietnam for their support to Cambodia as well as to Phnom Penh.



He expressed his belief that Vietnam will become a high-income country by 2045 as set out in the Resolution adopted at the 13th National Party Congress./.