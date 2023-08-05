NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue meets with representatives from Indonesia - Vietnam Friendship Association in Jakarta. (Photo: VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue applauded the Indonesia - Vietnam Friendship Association for its contribution to enhancing people-to-people exchange and promoting business, and investment cooperation between the two countries during his reception for the association's President Budiarsa Sastrawinata in Jakarta on August 5 as part of his official visit to Indonesia.



The Vietnamese NA Chairman highly appreciated his guest's initiative in establishing the association, with core members being entrepreneurs running investment and business projects in Vietnam.



Budiarsa Sastrawinata said that established in 2015, the association aims to consolidate and enhance the friendship between the two countries, including promoting people-to-people exchange and cooperation in various fields.



Thanking Hue for his support to the enhancement of the two countries' ties, Budiarsa Sastrawinata delivered proposals of his association's members relating to production and business activities in Vietnam, including projects on green production, environmental protection, production of vaccines against poultry diseases, cooperation in oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, universities, and the opening of a photo exhibition in Hanoi.



NA Chairman Hue emphasised that Vietnam and Indonesia boast the long-standing traditional friendship and Vietnam wishes to promote relations with Indonesia across all channels of the Party, National Assembly, Government, and people-to-people exchange.



Hue said he hopes the Indonesia - Vietnam Friendship Association will have more and more members, while suggesting the association organise a people-to-people diplomacy event this year when the two countries celebrate the 10th anniversary of the establishment of their strategic partnership.



Also on August 5 morning, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and a high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese National Assembly laid a wreath at the Indonesian National Heroes Monument in Kalibata Cemetery, southern Jakarta./.