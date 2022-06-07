National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue chairs the Q&A session (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue urged NA deputies, ministers and heads of sectors to keep close to realities in putting questions and making replies, so that the Q&A session will produce practical and constructive results, making the best use of the time of the NA session.

“People and voters across the country are awaiting straightforward and responsible answers of the ministers,” he said.

Q&A activities began in the afternoon of June 7, and are slated to last two days and a half, starting with issues related to agriculture and rural development. All Q&A sessions will be broadcast live on national TV and radio channels and the NA’s TV.

Four groups of issues will be addressed during the sessions, which are agriculture-rural development, finance, banking, and transport.

At the end of the Q&A sessions, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh will, on behalf of the Government, give further explanations on the raised issues and field questions from the deputies.

The NA will vote on a resolution on the outcomes of Q&A activities, serving as the basis for the NA to supervise the implementation of issues.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development will be the first to field questions, which are expected to focus on the organisation of production in combination with markets for agricultural products; and coordination in building mechanisms, policies on trade promotion, negotiations on market opening for Vietnamese farm produce.

The deputies will also inquire into measures to control price fluctuations regarding some agriculture and fishery products, animal feed and agricultural materials, the simplification of administrative procedures, the attraction of investment in agriculture, hi-tech application in agriculture, and response to climate change.

Besides, Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh and the ministers of Planning and Investment, Finance, Industry and Trade, Science and Technology, and Natural Resources and Environment will answer questions on issues related to areas under their management./.