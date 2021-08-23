Politics Preparation for Vietnam’s attendance at 42nd AIPA General Assembly inspected Representatives of the National Assembly (NA) on August 22 toured the International Convention Centre in Hanoi to inspect the preparation for Vietnam’s attendance at the 42nd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-42), which will be held in Brunei in videoconference format from August 23-25.

Politics President offers incense to Gen. Vo Nguyen Giap President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 22 morning led a delegation of Party, State and Vietnam Fatherland Front leaders to offer incense and flower to General Vo Nguyen Giap on the occasion of his 110th birth anniversary (August 25).

Politics Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh congratulates new Malaysian PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 21 sent a message of congratulations to Ismail Sabri Yaakob on his appointment as the ninth PM of Malaysia.

Politics Vietnam makes noted contributions to AIPA’s reform: AIPA Secretary General The Vietnamese National Assembly has taken timely actions and joined hands with other members of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) to contribute to handling emerging issues in the region, said AIPA Secretary General Nguyen Tuong Van.