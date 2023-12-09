Politics NA Chairman meets with Thai Prime Minister Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue had a meeting with Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin in Bangkok on December 8 as part of his ongoing official visit to Thailand.

Politics Vietnam to hold peacekeeping exercise with India Senior Lieutenant General Phung Si Tan, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) on December 8 chaired a rehearsal of the opening ceremony of the Vietnam - India Bilateral Army Exercise (VINBAX) 2023, which is scheduled for December 11 - 21 at National Military Training Centre 4.

Politics Vietnam-RoK friendship association in HCM City promotes exchanges, cooperation The Vietnam-Korea Friendship Association (VKFA) in Ho Chi Minh City plans to organize cultural exchange events, creating conditions for the people of Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) to increase mutual understanding and support, heard its third national congress for the 2023-28 term on December 8.

Politics 14th National Party Congress socio-economic subcommittee meets The 14th National Party Congress subcommittee for socioeconomic affairs convened its first meeting in Hanoi on December 8 under the chair of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.